Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Middleton & Co. Inc. MA

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,110,000 after buying an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $241.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.91.

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

CB opened at $227.19 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $230.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 15.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,745,022.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 70,786 shares of company stock worth $14,975,790. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.