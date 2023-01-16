Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHD. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.13.

NYSE CHD opened at $81.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.45. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

