Cim LLC Acquires 1,323 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Cim LLC grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 40,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,874,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 935,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,562,000 after purchasing an additional 39,628 shares during the period. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 58,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15,273 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ELS. StockNews.com raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ELS traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $67.41. 16,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,922. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.91 and a 52 week high of $83.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.55.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.