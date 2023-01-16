Cim LLC Buys 1,097 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. United Bank boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,122,341.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

Shares of NEE stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,556. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market cap of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.