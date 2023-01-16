Cim LLC Has $14.62 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cim LLC trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 3.1% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 172,618 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total value of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total transaction of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,578 shares of company stock worth $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $258.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,807,156. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.66. The company has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.36. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $311.51.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 11.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $262.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $235.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

