Cim LLC Purchases New Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cim LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,661,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,021,130,000 after purchasing an additional 75,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,364,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,408,000 after purchasing an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 181.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALB. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.47.

Albemarle Stock Performance

ALB stock traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $242.23. The stock had a trading volume of 76,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,578. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.16.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

