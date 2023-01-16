Cim LLC Sells 2,657 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cim LLC lowered its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the period. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 2.5% of Cim LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EW. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 680.2% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 50,916 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after buying an additional 44,390 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $373,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.7% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at $621,000. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.68.

Shares of NYSE EW traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $78.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,136,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.98. The stock has a market cap of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $67.13 and a 52-week high of $131.10.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total value of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,926.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $1,473,731.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $11,667,724.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,324 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

