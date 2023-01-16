Cim LLC Sells 524 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Cim LLC lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. PayPal makes up 1.2% of Cim LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cim LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $5,746,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 67.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 301,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,066,000 after buying an additional 121,831 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $382,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in PayPal by 8.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered PayPal to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.14.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $79.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,827,689. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

