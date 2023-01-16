Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 871.9% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 22.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CTAS stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $448.92. 17,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $449.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.97. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $343.86 and a twelve month high of $470.23.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 37.89%. Cintas’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is 37.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $435.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $476.10.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total value of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,596,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 14,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.98, for a total value of $6,583,479.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,376,043.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cintas Profile

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.