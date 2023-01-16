CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 321,200 shares, an increase of 510.6% from the December 31st total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 282,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CION Investment

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at $555,555. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $120,550 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CION Investment

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CION. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CION Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of CION Investment by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Stock Performance

CION Investment Increases Dividend

NYSE:CION traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.60. CION Investment has a 1 year low of $7.83 and a 1 year high of $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 124.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

