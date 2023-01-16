Clear Street LLC Acquires 8,637 Shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating) by 5,234.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,637 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHUAU. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,010,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $351,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $4,510,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $601,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter worth $2,505,000.

Get SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I alerts:

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Stock Performance

SHUAU traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.35. 1,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,426. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.14. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHUAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.