Clear Street LLC Acquires New Shares in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in MSD Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSDAU – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,982,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $777,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its stake in MSD Acquisition by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

MSDAU traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833. MSD Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.95.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

