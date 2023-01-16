Clear Street LLC Has $155,000 Position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU)

Clear Street LLC increased its position in A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCBU – Get Rating) by 298.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in A SPAC II Acquisition were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $5,220,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,000,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $1,790,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $555,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in A SPAC II Acquisition in the second quarter worth $326,000.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Up 1.3 %

ASCBU stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,419. A SPAC II Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.56 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.08.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

