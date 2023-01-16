Clear Street LLC Has $457,000 Holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Clear Street LLC grew its stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) by 326.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,298 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Talon 1 Acquisition were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition during the first quarter worth $123,000.

NASDAQ TOACU traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.39. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,400. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

