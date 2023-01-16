Clear Street LLC Invests $117,000 in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

Bright Lights Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLTSU traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.03. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,015. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $10.37.

Bright Lights Acquisition Profile

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLTSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:BLTSU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.