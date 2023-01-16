Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Forafric Global PLC (NASDAQ:AFRI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 92,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000. Forafric Global makes up 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Forafric Global as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Forafric Global Trading Up 4.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AFRI traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.60. 2,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,389. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Forafric Global PLC has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $10.85.
About Forafric Global
