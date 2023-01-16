Clear Street LLC Purchases New Holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 2,034.4% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 248,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Executive Network Partnering in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,194,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 52.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 349,239 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Executive Network Partnering by 1,130.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Executive Network Partnering during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ENPC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.25. 109,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,839. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.54. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.46 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Separately, Capital One Financial began coverage on Executive Network Partnering in a report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

