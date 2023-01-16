Clear Street LLC Purchases New Shares in International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Clear Street LLC owned approximately 0.27% of International Media Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAQ. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Media Acquisition by 519.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 899,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 754,105 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in International Media Acquisition by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 44,032 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in International Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in shares of International Media Acquisition by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 429,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 56,762 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Media Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAQ traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500. International Media Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.14.

International Media Acquisition Profile

International Media Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media and entertainment sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in North Brunswick, New Jersey.

