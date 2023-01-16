Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 14,793 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 3,280.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,793 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Textron in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Textron by 53.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the second quarter worth about $37,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TXT traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $70.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,778. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.98. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.11 and a fifty-two week high of $76.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Textron Profile

(Get Rating)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

