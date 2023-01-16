Clear Street Markets LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

NextEra Energy Price Performance

In related news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,165,556. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.22 and a 12 month high of $91.35. The company has a market capitalization of $168.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 19.30%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.