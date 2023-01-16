Clear Street Markets LLC Buys 48,748 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 184.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,131 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,748 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up about 0.3% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.78.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.59. The stock had a trading volume of 258,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,798,755. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.77. The company has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.36.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 7.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

