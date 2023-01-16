Clear Street Markets LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Clear Street Markets LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,197.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 812,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $382,012,000 after buying an additional 749,660 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $617,802,000 after buying an additional 567,520 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,140,714,000 after buying an additional 339,889 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 473.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 490,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,921,000 after buying an additional 266,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE:NOC traded down $26.55 on Monday, hitting $461.43. 133,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,201,356. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $524.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $499.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $364.62 and a 52 week high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $71.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.60.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 19.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $535.36.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

