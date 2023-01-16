Clear Street Markets LLC Has $713,000 Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,398,000 after purchasing an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,829,000 after purchasing an additional 228,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.26 on Monday, reaching $101.70. 96,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,290,367. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.55 and its 200-day moving average is $95.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

