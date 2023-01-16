Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clear Street Markets LLC decreased its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in American Tower by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on AMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.18.

American Tower Trading Up 0.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock traded up $0.60 on Monday, hitting $232.81. 83,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,863,144. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 99.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Tower news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,266 shares of company stock worth $7,953,637 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

