Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,216 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 338,197 shares of company stock worth $5,355,072. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of HPE stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. The company had a trading volume of 491,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,594,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.