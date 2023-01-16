Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at $62,004.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at $33,112.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,004.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 500,304 shares of company stock worth $8,941,244. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

