Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Clearwater Analytics from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.
Clearwater Analytics Stock Up 0.7 %
Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics has a twelve month low of $11.23 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -925.50, a P/E/G ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,865,000 after buying an additional 908,588 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,509,000 after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,985 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.
Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.
