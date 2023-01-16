Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.46 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 778,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

