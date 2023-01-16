Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 19th

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, January 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years.
Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ opened at $6.46 on Monday. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $13.45.
About Clough Global Equity Fund
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.
