CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Short Interest Up 522.3% in January

CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 401,400 shares, an increase of 522.3% from the December 31st total of 64,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 666,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CN Energy Group.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CN Energy Group. stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CN Energy Group. Inc. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CN Energy Group. as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

CN Energy Group. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNEY traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.02. 2,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,644. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.81. CN Energy Group. has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.91.

CN Energy Group. Company Profile

CN Energy Group. Inc manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province.

