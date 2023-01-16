Coin98 (C98) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16.42 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $47.93 million and approximately $16.42 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00001037 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded up 22.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.74 or 0.01424993 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00007293 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00016963 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000528 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.88 or 0.01782237 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00028281 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.