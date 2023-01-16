Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) Trading 19.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (CBETH) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 16th. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $6.38 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH token can now be bought for approximately $1,565.29 or 0.07386800 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH Token Profile

Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s genesis date was August 23rd, 2022. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s total supply is 781,942 tokens and its circulating supply is 641,593 tokens. Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @coinbaseassets and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH is www.coinbase.com/price/coinbase-wrapped-staked-eth.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH) is a utility token that represents ETH2, which is ETH staked through Coinbase.Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

