CoinField Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.59 (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. In the last week, CoinField Coin has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinField Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000994 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $62.58 million and approximately $62.59 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s genesis date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinField Coin is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official website is www.coinfield.com . CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField's ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

