Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 26.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

CL stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. 192,813 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,578. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 304.29% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.74%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

