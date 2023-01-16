Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Receives $45.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.27.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial raised Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Comcast Price Performance

Comcast stock opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Comcast will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comcast

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

