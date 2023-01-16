Comparing Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP) & BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) and Micro Focus International (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares BigCommerce and Micro Focus International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BigCommerce -51.99% -89.29% -16.93% Micro Focus International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BigCommerce and Micro Focus International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BigCommerce 0 9 8 0 2.47 Micro Focus International 1 0 0 0 1.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BigCommerce currently has a consensus price target of $19.77, suggesting a potential upside of 93.60%. Given BigCommerce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BigCommerce is more favorable than Micro Focus International.

72.4% of BigCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.0% of Micro Focus International shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of BigCommerce shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micro Focus International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BigCommerce and Micro Focus International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BigCommerce $219.85 million 3.42 -$76.68 million ($1.94) -5.26 Micro Focus International $2.90 billion 0.75 -$424.40 million $0.99 6.49

BigCommerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Micro Focus International. BigCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micro Focus International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

BigCommerce has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micro Focus International has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 60,000 online stores across industries. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Micro Focus International

Micro Focus International plc operates in the enterprise software business in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, Canada, France, Japan, and internationally. It offers infrastructure software products that are managed on a portfolio. The company's product portfolio includes sector-agnostic products, such as application modernization and connectivity solutions that help customers to unlock the value from core business applications for modernization, which enable a transformational journey to deliver ongoing value and flexibility from IT investments, on or off the mainframe; application delivery management solutions that helps customers to increase velocity, remove bottlenecks, and deliver high-performing applications to support their digital business; and IT operations management solutions for service assurance, automate the service fulfilment life cycle, and strengthen IT service governance. It also offers CyberRes, a security solution that helps enterprises to create cyber resilience through detecting threats, securing data and applications, and protecting identities, which enables customers to adapt and evolve for the future; and information management and governance solutions that helps customers to analyze, understand, and control data to derive value and manage enterprise risk. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Newbury, the United Kingdom.

