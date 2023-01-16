Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW) Short Interest Up 283.3% in January

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Compass Digital Acquisition Stock Up 11.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDAQW traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.10. 173,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,525. Compass Digital Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.12.

Institutional Trading of Compass Digital Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

About Compass Digital Acquisition

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

