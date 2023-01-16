Compound Price Reaches $52.28 (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $52.28 or 0.00245194 BTC on popular exchanges. Compound has a market capitalization of $379.95 million and $50.70 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00106475 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00049992 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004748 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00028229 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 53.01364092 USD and is up 5.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $54,363,039.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

