Continuum Finance One Day Volume Reaches $29,739.18 (CTN)

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 43.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Continuum Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0471 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Continuum Finance has a total market capitalization of $122.75 million and $29,739.18 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Continuum Finance Profile

Continuum Finance launched on December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Continuum Finance is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Buying and Selling Continuum Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

