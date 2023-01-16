Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Acquires 190 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. American National Bank grew its holdings in Public Storage by 180.0% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 84 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 65.6% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Russell, Jr. acquired 2,500 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $297.65 per share, with a total value of $744,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,686,542.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA traded down $5.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $290.87. 26,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $270.13 and a fifty-two week high of $421.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

