Contravisory Investment Management Inc. Invests $430,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 1,060.0% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Societe Generale lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.79.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APD traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.40. 27,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,048,633. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $307.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

