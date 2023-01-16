Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.04

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.19, with a volume of 49070 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.17.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Converge Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.31.
Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.31.
About Converge Technology Solutions
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.
