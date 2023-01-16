Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Insider Sells C$234,610.00 in Stock

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total value of C$234,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,966,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$63,266,211.22.

Zeta Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 100,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$182,890.00.

On Thursday, December 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 400,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.84, for a total value of C$734,320.00.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.77, for a total value of C$353,260.00.

On Thursday, December 1st, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.89, for a total value of C$378,720.00.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 281,400 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$456,993.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 219,300 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$351,362.46.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Zeta Resources Limited sold 350,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.62, for a total value of C$565,285.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 2,000,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$3,608,400.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 250,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total value of C$450,825.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Zeta Resources Limited sold 200,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total value of C$385,840.00.

Shares of TSE CMMC traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of C$481.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMMC shares. TD Securities reduced their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Cormark reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.32.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

