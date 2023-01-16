Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Price Target Lowered to C$2.75 at National Bankshares

Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.50% from the company’s current price.

CJR.B has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.40 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.21.

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$2.06. The company had a trading volume of 2,800,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,644. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.80. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$5.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$429.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

