Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €47.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) received a €47.00 ($50.54) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.08% from the stock’s previous close.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €56.00 ($60.22) price objective on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on Covestro in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($48.39) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Monday.

Covestro Stock Performance

Shares of 1COV stock remained flat at €40.49 ($43.54) during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,575,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,794. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €27.69 ($29.77) and a fifty-two week high of €58.00 ($62.37). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €33.94.

About Covestro

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

