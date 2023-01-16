Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Boeing (NYSE:BA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $200.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BA. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $209.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $222.53.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA opened at $214.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.03, a P/E/G ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $229.67.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing will post -8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David L. Calhoun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 57.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading

