Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target Lowered to C$15.25 at Stifel Nicolaus

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$16.00 to C$15.25 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 58.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.59.

Shares of TSE:CPG traded up C$0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching C$9.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,340. Crescent Point Energy has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$13.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$9.86 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.66. The stock has a market cap of C$5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crescent Point Energy ( TSE:CPG Get Rating ) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.42 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

