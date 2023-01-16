Crestwood Capital Management L.P. Purchases 3,352 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Five Below makes up approximately 13.0% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. owned 0.19% of Five Below worth $14,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,793,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,033,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 25,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Five Below by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $178.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $161.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $190.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day moving average is $146.67. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $193.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total value of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.79, for a total transaction of $1,746,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,150.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $718,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,325 shares of company stock worth $6,919,010 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

