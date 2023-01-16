Critical Review: Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) vs. Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) and Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Vivendi’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontier Communications Parent 8.06% 10.00% 2.73% Vivendi N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Vivendi shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Frontier Communications Parent shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Frontier Communications Parent has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivendi has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Frontier Communications Parent and Vivendi’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontier Communications Parent $6.41 billion 1.07 $4.96 billion $1.93 14.50 Vivendi $11.33 billion 1.01 $28.72 billion N/A N/A

Vivendi has higher revenue and earnings than Frontier Communications Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Frontier Communications Parent and Vivendi, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontier Communications Parent 0 2 7 0 2.78 Vivendi 0 0 7 0 3.00

Frontier Communications Parent presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.52%. Vivendi has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 23.19%. Given Vivendi’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vivendi is more favorable than Frontier Communications Parent.

Summary

Frontier Communications Parent beats Vivendi on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. in April 2021. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. was incorporated in 1935 and is based in Norwalk, Connecticut.

About Vivendi

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series. The Havas Group segment includes communications disciplines, such as creativity, media expertise, and healthcare/wellness. The Editis segment engages in the publishing of literature, educational, and reference books, as well as selling and distribution of books. The Prisma Media segment publishes online videos. The Gameloft segment engages in the creation and publishing of downloadable video games for mobile phones, tablets, triple-play boxes, and smart TVs. The Vivendi Village segment provides ticketing services and live performances through Olympia production, festival production, and venues. The Corporate segment offers centralized services. The New Initiative segment operates Dailymotion, a video content aggregation and distribution platform, as well as develops ultra-high-speed Internet service. Vivendi SA was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

