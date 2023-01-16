Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $118.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CROX. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Crocs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.43.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Stock Performance

Shares of Crocs stock opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.21. Crocs has a 52 week low of $46.08 and a 52 week high of $127.66.

Insider Activity at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.39. Crocs had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 172.58%. The firm had revenue of $985.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs will post 10.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $1,256,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,841,588.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $874,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,254,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,939 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,050. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 6,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crocs by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.