Cronos (CRO) Trading 25.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 16th. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0803 or 0.00000383 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Cronos has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and $92.68 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00078742 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00057985 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023734 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000248 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004137 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000116 BTC.

About Cronos

Cronos (CRYPTO:CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

