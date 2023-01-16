Cronos Price Up 29.1% This Week (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded up 10.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded 29.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0816 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and $97.29 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cronos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00079062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00058101 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00023764 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000251 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000200 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cronos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cronos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.